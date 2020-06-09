Boosting immune system through delicious food with Precision Catering

Living a healthy life is something most people want for themselves. Did you know that you could boost your immune system simply by adding certain things to your diet? We spoke with Andrew Bustos, Chef & Owner of Precision Catering, to find out exactly how.

Grilled Salmon atop Wilted Greens and Root Vegetable medley

Golden Beets

Red Beets

Celery Root

Brussels Sprouts

Red Onion

Sweet Potatoes

Fresh Spinach

Feta Cheese

Salmon Filet

Dice all root veg and mix with Brussels sprouts, toss with oil, salt pepper, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes at 400*, on a char grill, cook salmon to the desired temperature and let rest.

On a plate, place some fresh spinach and feta in the center of the plate, top with root veg, it will slightly wilt the spinach, then place your salmon on top, garnishing with red onion marmalade. This is an incredible mix of high antioxidant vegetables and good protein.

Precision Catering is a full-service catering business, meal prep, and nutrition consulting firm, specializing in nutritional meals for early childhood development and Senior nutrition. They have been servicing Albuquerque for over 17 years and support multiple community efforts centered around hunger insecurity.

