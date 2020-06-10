Animal Humane New Mexico’s thrift shop is back open to the public

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless & at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

Their mission is to support & improve the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education & veterinary services.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s Thrift Shop is re-opening, starting June 8th. The shop will be open from 10 am – 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Donation drop-offs will be accepted Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday from 12 pm – 3 pm. All guests, team members, and volunteers must wear a face covering and continue to practice appropriate social distancing.

The Center is now open for Day Care Services Monday – Friday from 7 am – 12 pm & 1 – 6 pm. Day Care reservations must be made & confirmed in advance. Boarding is also now open for reservations. Online Training Classes open & In-person Training Classes coming soon!

Like this: Like Loading...