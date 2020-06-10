MÁS Tapas y Vino is back open for dining at half capacity

As the economy slowly opens back up, so does your local favorite restaurants. Two in particular that many will be happy to hear about are Ibiza Urban Lounge and MÁS Tapas y Vino. We spoke with Executive Chef Marc Quinones to find out how and when you could get your local fix, as well as the safety precautions that they are taking to keep you safe when dining-in.

Dining rooms in MÁS and Ibiza are currently open at 50% capacity. They are open seven days a week, from 7 AM – 8:30 PM, with rooftop seating on Friday and Saturdays from 5 PM to 8:30 PM. Since dining is at half capacity, MÁS is highly suggesting to place a reservation. They still offer delivery services through Selflane, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, as well as take out orders.

