Must-haves to ease your body after your fitness routine

Working out is crucial for our overall health, and if you have ever had a really strenuous workout, you know all about the soreness that could follow. So what can we do to minimize pain and stiffness? Fitness expert and influencer Jamie Hess is here to give us some really useful tip when it comes to post-workout recovery.

Jamie Hess of NYC fitfam and co-creator of the popular health and wellness Instagram feed @nycfitfam (66K+ followers), has a tremendous passion for fitness and healthy living.

Like this: Like Loading...