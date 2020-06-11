Northwestern Mutual is there to help with financial planning and risk management

Financial planning and risk management. This stuff can be intimidating, especially if you don’t know what you’re dealing with. Thankfully at Northwestern Mutual, they have your back and can help you every step of the way. We spoke with Financial Representative Ashley Temer from Northwestern Mutual, to find out about some of the financial situations that they’re helping the community with.

When people feel better about their money, good things happen – they become more confident and feel more secure. Taking away the everyday financial stress that most people experience (1 out of every 3, in fact), helps them breathe easier, sleep better, and feel happier1 That’s why Northwestern Mutual exists. It’s why they do what they’ve been doing for the last 160 years.

Being a mutual company means they’ve been there for their clients since day one — and will continue to be — because they report to them, not Wall Street. Instead of having to worry about short-term gains, they take a long-term approach – both in the way they help people plan and in the way they do business. This has served their clients well through all kinds of economic ups and downs – even the 2008–2009 financial crisis. Mutuality also means that their policy-owners get to be a part of their company and may benefit from annual dividends. So when they do well, you do well, too.

Like this: Like Loading...