APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park is still distributing books for summer reading

Getting books into the hands of kids. In an effort to prevent summer learning loss, Albuquerque Public Schools started their Title I Story Time in the Park program. The objective is to support students reading proficiently and to instill the joy and love of reading. This summer their goals remain the same but our process of distributing books will look a little different. We spoke with Angela Gurule, a teacher in the APS system, about what kids can expect this year and the changes that they’ll be seeing.

This year, they will do a grab and go distribution. 25 teachers will be stationed at parks in Bernalillo County and in the City of Albuquerque and work in conjunction with the Summer Lunch Programs. The list of parks can be found at KRQE Care’s website.

Families will drive to the park and receive their lunch. They will drive ahead to meet the Story Time in the Park teacher who will distribute a sealed book bag that contains a delightful new book, lesson activity sheet, reading strategies bookmark, and a handout of information from one of their community partners. One book bag per car.

The program will run for 6 weeks from June 8th – July 16th, Monday through Thursday, with readers at the park from 11:30 am – 1 pm or until the book bags run out. Lunches are served Monday – Friday.

