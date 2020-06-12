Sear the perfect steak for your dad this Father’s Day with Smith’s

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and nothing says “I love you, dad” like that perfectly seared steak. Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug has the perfect way to prepare the dish for the entire family.

For the steak:

1 thick steak (1.5 inches or more) of your dad’s choosing (ribeye, new york, filet, t-bone)

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp red pepper flake

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tsp sugar

A digital meat thermometer is a must !

Like this: Like Loading...