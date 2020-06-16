Albuquerque Neuroscience is re-opening their depression study

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. For the last 30 years, they have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, they are reopening a study of an investigational medication to see if it can specifically benefit people who have depression with loss of interest or enjoyment. You can go to their website to find out more information.

