Enjoy some free movies at the 2020 Movies in the Park-ing Lot Drive-In Edition

It’s a blast from the past. The 2020 Movies in the Park-ing Lot Drive-In Edition schedule is here! All movies will be shown ‘Drive-In’ style in the parking lot of the Isleta Amphitheater at 5601 University Blvd, south of Rio Bravo. We spoke with Bernalillo County Marketing Coordinator Catherine Lopez to find out more.

Movies in the Park is free of charge and is on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 cars. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Cars will be parked in every other space and moviegoers are allowed to sit outside but only directly in front of their cars in their assigned parking space. NO ONE will be allowed to sit in spaces between cars. Social distancing will be observed.

Food trucks will be onsite. Please wear a mask when venturing away from your vehicle or family for food or restrooms. Outside food and drinks are permitted, but alcohol is not. No on-site cooking on grills or discs is allowed.

Movies are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. You can call the information hotline at (505) 314-0477 for updates. For the full list, you can visit their website.

