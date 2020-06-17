Find the perfect gift for Dad at The Perfect Gift…Shoppe

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re struggling to find a gift for dad, then look no further than The Perfect Gift…Shoppe. We spoke with Kimberly Heimerich, Proprietress at The Perfect Gift…Shoppe, to find out what they have to offer.

The Perfect Gift…Shoppe is not your typical gift shop. From the moment you walk in the door, you will have a different shopping atmosphere with a wide selection of eclectic items to choose from. Gifts that are available for children range from plush to whimsical.

Men have offerings of grooming accessories to cuff links, ties, and pocket squares, as well as all sorts of merchandise in-between. And for the ladies, jewelry, lotions, potions, and whatnots along with some very lovely handbags.

They also offer journals, stationery, fun writing implements along with home decor. In short, they’re positive you will find something there at The Perfect Gift…Shoppe no matter what your price range or how particular the person is you are shopping for.

