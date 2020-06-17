How Virtual Office Services and Suites can help businesses post COVID-19 shutdown

Established in 2005, Office Alternatives is the #1 Local provider of Executive Office rentals and virtual office services with the mission to help small businesses start, expand or contract depending on their business goals and needs. And with local businesses slowly getting back to work, Virtual Office Alternatives want people to know that they can help. With spoke with Christina Esterly, President of Office Alternatives, to find out how.

Executive office suites are fully loaded (think instant offices) onsite offices rent-able month to month with no lease required. These are great for the smaller business that wants to grow in stages. Everything is included from the receptionist to the internet and more. Plus, they offer two locations in town to choose from, prime Journal center with their Lang location and Westside in Riverside Plaza. Each location also rents out hourly offices, conference rooms, board rooms, and a training room.

Their virtual office services offer the solopreneur and small business a way to look bigger and more established by providing services to support the business such as using their hourly office space to meet clients instead of coffee shops. The receptionists greet the incoming client as if their office is your office and their receptionist is yours.

Office Alternatives’ Virtual Mail package provides a professional business address so a work-from-home (or car) professional is perceived to have an office in their class-A professional building on their Google listing and websites. Also using the professional address for their business mail and packages establishes a safe mailing system and keeps business continuity as the address always remains the same, even if they move residences.

Their virtual telephone reception service provides businesses a receptionist to always “live answer” their business line professionally thus saving sales and providing better client satisfaction. From virtual office packages, telephone reception, to executive office suites and hourly office space rentals, Office Alternatives has something for every stage of a growing business.

