Albuquerque ER and Hospital is celebrating their one year anniversary

One year ago, the city of Albuquerque got a big boost in the health department with the opening of the Albuquerque ER and Hospital. It’s been a wild year for them, especially, of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We spoke with Kim Valerio, Chief Nursing Officer, about their one-year anniversary, and how things have gone thus far.

Emergency medical care that’s close, convenient and fast, shouldn’t be a luxury reserved only for those who live in cities. Albuquerque ER & Hospital’s facility is providing the emergency care Albuquerque deserves, provided by local ER physicians with combined decades of experience, and top-notch support and technical staff.

Their experienced team of hometown emergency room physicians, skilled ER nurses, medical technicians, and front office staff are here to provide you with the care you deserve when you need it most. They care for you and your family in the comfort of a pleasant environment, without the usual long waits and inconveniences associated with an old-fashioned emergency room.

Their state-of-the-art facility features the most advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment available and a full clinical laboratory, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and X-Ray.

No matter the injury or illness, their facility is ready and equipped to provide you with the emergency care you deserve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And with an average wait time of ten minutes, you’ll be on your way to feeling your best quicker than ever.

Like this: Like Loading...