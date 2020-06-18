Garth Brooks, Words With Garth livestream on Twitch

“In a one-time livestream celebrity event, number one recording artist Garth Brooks, got together with his inner circle of songwriters, his wife country music star Trisha Yearwood, and more, for a family-style game night called “Words With Garth.”

On Monday June 15, 2020, Garth Brooks, the best-selling solo artist in US history got together with some friends for a one-time celebrity livestream Twitch event called “Words With Garth,” following his weekly show Live from Studio g.

A hybrid of family-game-night and a “friends in low places” attitude, Words With Garth offered fans a chance to share a sense of community as Garth played Words With Friends 2 with his inner circle of songwriters, wife and country music star Trisha Yearwood, talked about his music, and answered fan questions in the Twitch chat. Garth also invited a deserving family from his charity, the TeamMates for Kids Foundation, to play with him and Nashville Predators player, Ryan Johansen.

Like this: Like Loading...