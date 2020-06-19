Summer travel tips with Travel Expert Laura Begley

Summer is here and after months of staying at home, Americans are eager to start traveling again. But where should you go and what should you do? Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom is here to give us some great insider tips.

Some of the top destinations and travel tips from Laura:

The Oasis at Death Valley: If you are looking for sun, heat and a true American oasis full of beauty and adventure, this is one of the hidden gems in America

Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel: One of the world’s natural wonders and an ideal place for vacationers looking for space and lots of outdoor spaces.

Car Travel is best: With so many great destinations just a car ride away, it’s great to look for hotels and resorts that you can drive to.

