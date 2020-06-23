New Mexico Lottery discusses winners and an exciting new game

The New Mexico Lottery has done some amazing things for our state, like raise more than $852 million for education through ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 128,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. We spoke with Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing, about some recent winners and an exciting new game that is coming out soon.

The Legislative Lottery Scholarship has helped many students to pursue their college dreams. Here are some quick facts about the scholarship you probably didn’t know:

The Legislative Lottery Scholarship can be used at 25 public colleges, junior colleges, and universities and at 4 tribal colleges in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lottery raises money for the scholarship and the Higher Education Department is in charge of getting those funds to the students. Since 1996, more than $856,000,000 has been awarded to students.

Every county in New Mexico has students and graduates who have received the Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

