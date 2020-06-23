Putting a unique spin on classic desserts at Q’s Cakes & Sweets Boutique

Sweet treats from a sweet soul, Queneesha Meyers has become a community staple in Albuquerque with her boutique and bakery, Q’s Cakes & Sweets Boutique. Like her confectionary masterpieces, there is more to the business owner than meets the eye.

​​Q is known for putting a unique spin on classic desserts. She has a line of “comfort food cakes” that incorporates classic comfort foods into cake form. She currently has 26 flavors to include, peach cobbler, green Chile caramel apple, and churro to name a few. Her bakery has won numerous awards and she’s been featured in national magazines such as Party Style and she was in the promo commercial for Bite Club on the food network with Tyler Florence. Facebook has also featured her bakery in billboards in Albuquerque, DC and via commercials on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, she uses her bakery to give back to the community. She hosts a drive for Distributing Dignity which provides bras with tags and feminine hygiene products to homeless women, she also works with the local NSBE jr chapter and helps to raise funds for their regional and national conferences. This year, she will be launching a scholarship fund for those interested in culinary arts. She’s also used her space as a business incubator for another upcoming bakery and an all-natural body product line. Q’s Cakes has won numerous awards throughout Albuquerque and was featured in the Wall Street Journal.

You can contact them for any customized cake/dessert/sweet orders. All orders with elaborate designs such as Weddings, Baby Showers, Anniversaries, etc. will require a consultation with Q’s Cakes staff. Consultations typically range from 30 mins to an hour. To schedule a consultation, call them during store hours (Tuesday thru Saturday 10 am to 5 pm) at (505) 514-6775.

