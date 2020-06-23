Rainbow Ryders encourages you to take the ‘New Mexico Safe Promise’

Championed by the New Mexico Hospitality Association (NMHA) and led by the hospitality and tourism industry, the NM Safe Promise campaign encourages all New Mexicans to individually “make the promise” to follow COVID-Safe Practices and proudly share their commitment with others. We spoke with Scott Appleman, CEO & President of Rainbow Ryders, to find out more.

By making the New Mexico Safe Promise, residents commit to:

Use a face covering while in public

Stay six feet from others

Stay home when sick

Wash their hands frequently and follow recommended hygiene practices

Participate in any COVID-19 related training made available at their workplace

This initiative is about local communities supporting each other to ensure that all New Mexicans are self-accountable to abide by best practice safety standards.

We’re all in this together and we must unite as a state to protect our families, neighbors, coworkers, and customers.

You can visit their website for information and to make the promise.

Rainbow Ryders, Inc. is the premier and largest hot air balloon business serving the Southwest since 1983, with offices in Albuquerque, Phoenix, and Colorado Springs. Our pilots have flown more than 75,000 hours, serving nearly half a million passengers. Flying safely for 38 years, Rainbow Ryders is the official hot air balloon ride operator at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

