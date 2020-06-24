The Center is now operating 7 days a week at Animal Humane New Mexico

The coronavirus health crisis has put a hold on so many plans. Vacations, events, work, the list goes on and on. One thing you might’ve wanted to do before this pandemic hit is of course to adopt an animal. The good news is, Animal Humane New Mexico wants you to know that they have in fact resumed adoptions by appointment at their main campus. We spoke with Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator at Animal Humane New Mexico, to find out more.

Adoptions are available by appointment only at their Main Campus location. The Center is also now operating 7-days-a-week and will be offering in-person training classes in addition to boarding and daycare services. Face coverings are required, along with social distancing practices when visiting any of their locations.

At Animal Humane New Mexico their mission is to support and improve the lives of the state’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services. For the first time ever, they will be holding an Online Feline Fiesta! We spoke with Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator of Animal Humane New Mexico, to get more details on what this event is all about, and how you can virtually take part.

