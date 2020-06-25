How the Small Business Reorganization Act can help business that find themselves in a hole

Now that the economy is starting to re-open, many businesses that were closed or working under restrictions will find themselves in a financial hole. They may be behind on the rent, behind on loan payments, behind on taxes, or behind with their suppliers. However, the Small Business Reorganization Act can help. We spoke with David Giddens over at Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C. to find out how.

If businesses are not able to re-open at full capacity, reduced revenue may make the financial hole bigger before full operations are restored. In the CARES Act, Congress increased the availability of the Small Business Reorganization Act to all businesses with total debt of less than $7,500,000.

