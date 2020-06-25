The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is still fundraising to support New Mexico families during COVID-19

Making sure sick children in our state are taken care of. That’s the mission of The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico (CCFNM). They are currently in the middle of two fundraising drives since they are unable to have their traditional Gala this year. We spoke with Dee Denis, Board VP of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, to find out how we can help.

Early July would’ve been the CCFNM Erin Trujeque Memorial Golf Tournament, where each year hundreds of supports come out and support the event through golf and a Gala. Due to COVID, they had to cancel the golf tournament and gala and instead decided to kick off an online fundraising effort. They have collected around 30 purses to be auctioned off, beginning July 9th at 5:30 PM, the time they would’ve kicked off the Gala.

