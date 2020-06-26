Get your Mercedes-Benz repaired at Silver Star Auto Haus

The quality you expect with the price you deserve. Silver Star is a family-owned operation with over 150 years of combined Mercedes-Benz experience. Silver Star features the latest in advanced luxury vehicle diagnostic and repair equipment, priding ourselves in providing superior Mercedes Benz maintenance at an affordable price. We spoke with Chris McKee, Silver Star Auto Haus Liaison, to find out more about the services and repairs they do on Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

At Silver Star Auto Haus, they proudly service all Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter Freight Liner Vans, by offering an exclusive 2-year unlimited mileage warranty on all parts and services (all services performed will not void factory warranty). Being a customer-awareness Mercedes Benz shop, they allow you to visit your vehicle on the rack and receive explanations directly from their team of specialists, regarding service needs and required repairs. Silver Star’s waiting room has windows that overlook the shop and give their clients visibility of their work while they wait.

Silver Star’s reputation is built on integrity and fairness. They respect and treat their customers like family, and give every single car in their shop the spa treatment, including a complimentary hand wash, engine steam clean, and vacuum.

You can contact them by calling (505) 881-4855 or head to their website.

