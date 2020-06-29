The PC Place is your one-stop-shop for all your PC gaming needs

Are you having issues with your computer or laptop that is causing things not to work properly? If so, the PC Place wants to help you out. They are a one-stop-shop for all of your tech needs. We spoke with Stephen Armijo, Owner & President of the PC Place, to find out what they can do to help, especially, if you are PC gamer.

Since COVID-19, video gaming has grown around 75% with people trying to find an escape or as another way to connect with friends and family online. Looking to start gaming with a PC? The PC Place is the place to go for custom building your gaming PC.

As a thank you, the PC Place is also offering 10% off services now through July 31st to all first responders. They are also happy to announce that they are back to later hours. The PC Place is now open Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm. You can find out more information on what services they offer by visiting them on their website.

