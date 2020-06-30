Amaran Senior Living is Albuquerque’s newest choice in senior living and memory care. Following Dr. Montessori’s seven key principles, and a focus on intergenerational programming, Amaran Senior Living aspires to deliver a cross-generational experience that offers an avenue to share a lifetime of experience, skills, knowledge, and wisdom to the next generations.

Designed to Encourage Inter-generational Activities

Amaran has been designed with many multi-purpose spaces, both interior, and exterior, that have been created to encourage residents and children to engage in mutually meaningful activities together, such as reading, exercise, gardening, cooking, woodworking, crafts and more.

Imagine the opportunities for residents and children to engage in fun, meaningful, and culturally diverse activities like a pottery class, singing, painting, gardening, even drying chile peppers.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amaran is hosting an Independence Day Kickoff Celebration from 11 am – 2 pm. This is a great opportunity for those to see the construction site and all the exciting things that are happening. Join them for hot dogs and ice cream to kick off the 4th of July weekend!

You can visit their website to schedule a virtual tour, explore floor plans, see their media gallery, and any other information you may want to know from Amaran.

