Comcast continues to keep customers connected during COVID-19

Keeping customers connected during these crazy times. As our country continues to battle COVID-19, Comcast wants its customers to know that they’re still working for you. We spoke with Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President at Comcast, to get some tips on working from home, and how to maximize your home network.

Comcast has recently announced an extension to their COVID-19 response. As a reminder Comcast is taking steps to implement the following policy during COVID:

Internet Essentials Free to New Customers

Xfinity WiFi HotSpots Free For Everyone

Pausing Our Data Plan

No Disconnects or Late Fees

Current movies from NBCUniversal available in the home

News, Information and Educational Content on X1

24×7 Network Monitoring

Comcast is also offering new, low-income Internet Essentials customers, two months of free internet, and raising the speed of that program’s service to 25/3 Mbps. Comcast is also providing additional steps to help ensure people stay connected to the Internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the Coronavirus.

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast also provides mobile wireless and home security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Comcast has nearly 700 employees in New Mexico. In 2019, Comcast invested more than $5.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

