Enjoy a quick and easy ice-cold treat on a hot summer day with BernCo Coop Extension

We are in the thick of summer right now, which of course means that temperatures are hot and not cooling off any time soon. We all know that there’s nothing better than an ice-cold treat on a hot summer day. We spoke with Cindy Davis, County Program Director at the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service, about how to make Freezer Jam and why it’s the perfect activity for parents and children to do together with a delicious outcome.

Freezer Jam

Fruit is nature’s sugar, so here is a simple a tasty freezer fruit using strawberries. Any soft fruit can be used in place of strawberries; peaches, apricots, raspberries, etc.

Wash and cut up the fruit

Use freezer pectin (you can find it any grocery store) and add that and around 2 cups of sugar to berries

Use a potatoes masher and mash everything together and put in a freezer-safe container. It can be kept in a refrigerator or freezer!

Serve on your favorite toast or with peanut butter for toast!

The mission of the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service is to provide the people of Bernalillo County with practical, research-based knowledge and programs to improve their quality of life. The Cooperative Extension Service is a part of the College of Agricultural and Consumer Sciences at New Mexico State University.

Like this: Like Loading...