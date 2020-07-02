Betty Bulldog’s Stay-Cation in Albuquerque

With COVID-19 looming large, that summer vacation you had planned might have to be put on hold. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t vacation in a different way this year. A staycation in Albuquerque might just be the perfect answer for a family-friendly, pet-friendly, mini getaway for everyone. We spoke with Jill Lane, Travel Writer & Chauffeur to Betty Bulldog to find out more.

As the Isolation period slows and summer is upon us, how do we plan for a summer vacation this year? How about baby steps to start. A stay-cation in Albuquerque is the perfect answer for a family-friendly, pet-friendly mini get-away for everyone. This is a great time to discover fun activities, adventures, and venues right here in Albuquerque. Betty Bulldog follows in Travelin’ Jack’s pawsteps in sharing those great travel ideas for everyone!

Events Unlimited is a boutique NM Based business that focuses on NM subjects including travel, writing, events, and animal welfare initiatives. Jill Lane, COO, is an award-winning author and publisher, travel writer showcased on national, regional and New Mexico mediums via TV, radio, print publications including books, magazines, internet outlets, brochures, etc.. Events Unlimited specializes in pet travel with the support of her dogs, Travelin’ Jack and currently in training to carry on Travelin’ Jack’s legacy, Betty Bulldog. Events Unlimited is also an animal welfare advocate, sharing the message via her canine partners.

Like this: Like Loading...