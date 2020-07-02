The BernCo Arts Board is seeking artists for two new county facilities

Supporting local art. The Bernalillo County Public Art program is continuing to support the arts community through several new public art projects in 2020. We spoke with Kent Swanson, Public Art Coordinator, to find out what these projects are all about.

The Bernalillo County Arts Board is currently seeking qualified artists and artist teams interested in creating public art for two new county facilities, the Tiny Home Village and the Commission Chambers at Alvarado Square. The county will also be releasing additional calls for public art in 2020. Tiny Home Village is now under construction in southeast Albuquerque and will provide a holistic housing intervention for people experiencing homelessness, prioritizing safe and dignified housing within a supported single-site community setting.

Artists residing in New Mexico are invited submit proposals for public art at the Tiny Home Village. Artists must demonstrate: an understanding of Bernalillo County; sensitivity towards the population of the Tiny Home Village and the surrounding community; and experience with community engagement.

The Tiny Home Village is a collaborative project between Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque Indian Center and the City of Albuquerque and is located on the property of the Albuquerque Indian Center, 105 Texas St. SE.

The artwork will be located in the visitor parking area of the facility. Artists are encouraged to include a community outreach process in the design and implementation of the art. The established budget is $43,000. The project will be participatory and will engage the surrounding community and village residents. You can apply online.

The Alvarado Square Chambers Mural will be an indoor, site-specific mural for Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, the new home for Bernalillo County government offices. The Alvarado Square Chambers Mural will be located inside the building on the south-facing wall outside of the County Commission Chambers. The mural will be visible to the public both from inside the building and outside from Silver Avenue through glass windows.

Additionally, the design and imagery for the mural will be used in the creation of an acrylic/glass art element that be placed on top of the casework behind the building’s concierge desk and form a screen for the building’s glass elevators. The established budget for this project is $50,000. The winning artist or team will create the concept and design of the mural, engage in community outreach, and implement installation.

The deadline for proposals is August 1st, 2020. You can apply online.

