Challenge Island is a one-of-a-kind educational program

Challenge Island is a one-of-a-kind Educational Enrichment program on the cutting edge of educational thought and at the forefront of S.T.E.A.M. Education. Challenge Island – Albuquerque North is the first Challenge Island franchise in New Mexico! Their mission is to increase the number of New Mexicans who pursue careers in S.T.E.A.M. fields through engaging, innovative, vibrant enrichment programs. We spoke with Executive Director Jamie Trujillo to find out more about what they have to offer.

Challenge Island is the world’s #1 STEM/STEAM program by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500. With over 100 locations in the USA and Worldwide, Challenge Island has touched the lives of over 1 million children in over 6000 schools and community locations, Founded by award-winning educator, author, and parenting/education journalist Sharon Duke Estroff, Challenge Island is grounded in cutting edge educational thought and at the forefront of S.T.E.A.M. Education and 21st Century Learning.

Like this: Like Loading...