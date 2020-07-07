Eating healthy to lose your ‘quarantine-15’ with BernCo Coop Extension Service

Well, 2020 hasn’t gone as most of us planned. With the coronavirus plaguing the country for the last four months, many people have found themselves in a strange place, particularly when it comes to fitness. With gyms closed, it’s easy to take a step back when it comes to reaching our goals. Thankfully, there’s a way to lose that “quarantine-15.” We spoke with NMSU Assistant Professor & Family and Consumer Science Agent Dianne Christensen, from the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service, about what we can do to personally shed those unwanted pounds and get back on track to a happier, healthier you.

Bernalillo County Extension Service is staffed by experts who provide useful, practical, and research-based information to public residents, agricultural producers, small business owners, youth, gardeners, and others in our diverse New Mexican rural, urban and suburban communities. County Extension programs are designed to help people use research-based knowledge to improve their lives in the areas of agriculture, animals, horticulture, food, nutrition, wellness, family relationships, environment. community and economic development, and youth leadership.

Power Foods that create healthy eating patterns

Lean proteins

Fruits and veggies

Whole grains

Nonfat or low-fat diary

These foods are considered “power foods” because they are in nutrients, have a high satiety value which means they keep us fuller longer, and our bodies have to work harder to utilize them for fuel.

On Wednesdays at 10 am, starting June 17th, the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a ZOOM series called Slim and Strong. You can register online, and once registered, the ZOOM log on info will be sent to you. Registration will be open through the last class.

