Montessori ONE Academy offers an alternative to a hybrid school schedule

As many of you know, New Mexico’s Public Education Department has come up with a hybrid schedule for public and charter schools this coming fall. However, Montessori ONE Academy, a private school here in Albuquerque, is doing things a little differently. We spoke with Found & Director Tina Patel about their approach to getting students back in the classroom, and how it might be more of what you’re looking for.

As a private school, Montessori ONE Academy isn’t bound to the same restrictions as public schools, although we certainly take the state’s recommendations under consideration. Montessori ONE Academy is providing full-time on-campus learning for all students, Monday through Friday. As well as, full-time distance learning options for families who aren’t ready to return to the classroom.

Montessori ONE’s COVID-19 Saftey procedures:

Reduced class sizes

Maximizing square footage on-campus

Staggered drop off and pick up times

Sanitation stations upon entering and exiting the building

Sanitation practices throughout the day

All Teachers and elementary students are in masks

Home-provided snacks and meals will be eaten in-class

Classrooms will not cross

Siblings are paired together whenever possible – Mixed-age groupings

Currently, Montessori ONE is actively accepting admissions for the 2020-21 school year. They are also offering a trial day to anyone considering their distance learning and on-campus programs. Parents can call them at 822-5150 to schedule a personal virtual tour over Zoom and schedule their trial day. Information on admissions and enrollment can also be found on their website.

For families considering private education in Albuquerque, Montessori ONE Academy provides confidence and peace-of-mind. As the city’s only Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) Montessori school, Montessori ONE serves infants through fifth-grade. Recognized as one of the best preschools in Albuquerque, Montessori ONE Academy provides full-time on-campus learning and is now offering full-time distance learning to families anywhere in the continental United States.

