Author Chloe Rachel Gallaway highlights her book ‘The Soulful Child’

Making an impact on readers across the globe. The Soulful Child: Twelve Years in the Wilderness is a book that’s providing a message of resiliency, hope, and reconnecting to the power from within. We spoke with Author and Writing Coach Chloe Rachel Gallaway about how this book is reconnecting the reader to the healing powers of Mother Nature and the way of the sacred life.

Synopsis

Out of the counterculture movement of the sixties arises a true story about risking it all for true freedom. Folk singer Jerry Gallaway and ex-ballet dancer Reva Lynn Gallaway leave behind a life of opportunity and fame to raise a family in the woods of Northern New Mexico. For six children born in the wild with no birth certificates, no worldly identity, only the song of nature printed on them at birth, the woods became a place of learning and a place of refuge, until tragedy uprooted their foundation, leaving the youngsters split between two worlds.

When forced to choose for themselves, would they live in nature with their parents, or seek a new life in society?

Chloe Rachel Gallaway is the soulful child, bringing us the healing power of the wild through her photographic memories, authentic voice, and a tale of modern-day warriors and free thinkers carrying in their hearts an essential message about the priceless gifts of Mother Nature, her cycles of life and loss, and the transformative power of forgiveness.

About the author

Chloe Rachel Gallaway, is the founder of The Winged River Writer, and the bestselling author of The Soulful Child: Twelve Years in the Wilderness. Chloe’s unusual life of growing up deeply connected to nature and spirit, while transcending trauma and embodying empowerment has led her to become a dynamic writing coach helping women world-wide find their voice and write their story. The Soulful Child, is an international book awards finalist, for best in narrative non-fiction and is making a global impact on readers with its storytelling and message of resiliency, hope, and reconnecting to the power from within. Chloe spent the first 12 years of her life in the wilderness and came into the traditional world through dramatic circumstances, she offers a great message for our time. A reconnection to the healing powers of Mother Nature and the way of the sacred life are much needed for the human race.

