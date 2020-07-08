Keep your summer vacation close to home with a ‘staycation’ with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Keep your summer vacation close to home and keep it safe. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is partnering with a variety of destinations and hotels around the Duke City and the state of New Mexico to give you the perfect New Mexico staycation.

Starting Saturday, July 11th, 2020, and then every 2nd Saturday of each month, for their “Staycation ABQ” Discovery Series. This series was created to help local Burquenos discover unique spaces in the Duke City by creating a local stay away from home once a month. Think of it as a mini vacation in your backyard!

Every month, you will have a chance to visit a local city attraction, have snacks throughout the day, stay in a local hotel that will be giving special discounts for the evening by mentioning #OneRoomAtATime, and closing with dinner from a local restaurant. To find out how you can register for this, and to see all future installments, just head to their website.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being an historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque, but of the state of New Mexico.

