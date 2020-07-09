Planet Fitness goes over safety precautions and 25 cent sale

Staying fit and staying safe at the same time. As we continue to work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic so many businesses are searching for ways to keep people safe while getting things back to normal. That is especially true for gyms. We spoke with Marcy Maier, the New Mexico and Arizona Director of Operations for Planet Fitness, to find out the new safety precautions that they’ve implemented post COVID openings.

Safety is their first priority at Planet Fitness. In order to keep their members and team safe, they’ve implemented touch-less check-in, installed more cleaning stations with hand sanitizer, and implement cardio distancing, where certain cardio machines will be blocked off to ensure members are 6 feet apart.

New members can join at their current rate of $0.25 down with no commitment through July 16th. They also don’t currently require appointments, with all members able to come in whenever their schedule allows.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by the number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

