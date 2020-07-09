Top minerals and vitamins for the body and their importance

In order to live a healthy life, you have to properly fuel your body. That means getting all the essential vitamins and minerals. We spoke with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well about ten specific vitamins and minerals and how we can make them a part of our everyday diet.

Top Minerals and Vitamin for the body

Why are minerals and vitamins important for the body?

Essential Micronutrients that:

Build strong bones, Heal Wounds, and Bolster your Immune System.

Convert Food into energy

Repair cellular damage.

The difference between Vitamins and Minerals

Vitamins are organic substances, made by plants or animals.

are inorganic elements that come from the earth, soil, and water.

Top 10 essential Minerals and Vitamins

Magnesium

Calcium

Vitamin C

Vitamin B12

Omega 3

Vitamin D

Iron

Potassium

Vitamin A

Co-Q10

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

