The County Line continues to offer delicious, mouth-watering barbecue during COVID-19

*Editor’s Note: Starting July 13th, 2020, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has amended the Public Health Emergency Order by prohibiting indoor seating at restaurants and breweries. Restaurants and breweries may have outdoor seating at 50% occupancy.

Are you craving some delicious, mouth-watering barbecue? If so, then you are gonna want to head over to The County Line as soon as possible, because their barbecue is, of course, out of this world. We spoke with them about what they are doing to ensure everyone stays safe while getting that legendary Texas barbecue fix.

The County Line is offering curbside delivery and take-out and is also offering delivery if you give them about a 24-hour notice. You just have to give them a call with your order and they’ll be able to provide contact-less delivery.

As well as their famous barbecue, their legendary homemade bread is great the next day for a tasty French Toast Breakfast!

Ingredients

County Line Homemade bread

Eggs

Milk/Half & Half

Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon

Maple Syrup

Strawberry compote

Whipped cream

Recipe

Bread sliced 3/4″ thick is soaked in an egg and milk mixture. The bread is then cooked over medium-low heat on a skillet or griddle. The french toast can be topped with a variety of toppings including, but not limited to: Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Cinnamon, Fruit Compote, Whipped cream, even bacon pieces!

