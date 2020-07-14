Comcast to invest $9.4 million to expand broadband service to homes and business in Las Vegas, NM

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers in the country, and here in New Mexico, they are expanding their services. We spoke with Area Vice President Chris Dunkeson to find out where and why.

Comcast has announced it will expand service to approximately 6,500 homes and businesses in rural Las Vegas, N.M. Over the next year, Comcast will invest more than $9.4 million, without the use of any public funds, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity services to the Las Vegas community. Internet options will range from $9.95 per month with Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, to super-fast 1-Gigabit broadband service. Comcast previously provided video-only services in Las Vegas.

This expansion provides low-income families and individuals with access to Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 180,000 low-income New Mexicans to the power of the internet at home, many for the first time.

In addition to Comcast’s internet, TV and landline phone products, residential customers in these areas will also have access to the following Xfinity services:

xFi, unlocking the best Internet experience with reliably fast speeds, enhanced coverage, and ultimate control over the home network

xFi Advanced Security, built into every xFi Gateway to automatically protect all devices connected to the home network

Five lines of Xfinity Mobile service included with their internet service, with no activation or line access fees

Xfinity WiFi hotspots, giving customers access to more than 19 million hotspots across the country to connect to while on the go

Xfinity Flex, a simplified streaming solution for Xfinity internet-only customers with thousands of free shows and movies

The X1 entertainment platform and award-winning voice remote Xfinity Stream, their streaming TV app offering thousands of Xfinity On Demand movies and shows, and access to the DVR library in-home or on the go

Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service with over 15,000 hours of content included for no additional cost for X1 and Flex customers

Xfinity Home Security, total home security and automation solution

Businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business Internet, voice, and video services, including WiFi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes.

