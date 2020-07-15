The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is continuing to find ways to support local businesses

Staying safe and staying sane during the pandemic. As New Mexico slowly reopens, citizens are looking for some semblance of vacation, and businesses are happy to oblige. We spoke the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce about a series of new initiatives to help on both ends of that equation.

As part of the initiative to help local artists, the AHCC has launched Monday Morning Music with Members to feature some of the great local musicians in Albuquerque.

They are also partnering with a variety of destinations and hotels around the Duke City and the state of New Mexico to give you the perfect New Mexico staycation. They have begun their “Staycation ABQ” Discovery series where every month, you will have a chance to visit a local city attraction, have snacks throughout the day, stay in a local hotel that will be giving special discounts for the evening by mentioning #OneRoomAtATime, and closing with dinner from a local restaurant. To find out how you can register for this, and to see all future installments, just head to their website.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

