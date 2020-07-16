‘The Biggest Loser’ trainer and host Bob Harper discusses the Survivors Have Heart program

Health and Fitness expert, television star, and three-time #1 New York Times best-selling author Bob Harper is one of the most successful lifestyle experts in the world. Having starred as a trainer and then host on 17 seasons of NBC’s The Biggest Loser, his world came to a halt in February 2017, when at age 51 he suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest. Bob was working out, as he did each day when he lost consciousness. He woke up from a coma two days later and learned he’d had a near-fatal heart attack. He had to be shocked three times by an automated external defibrillator (AED) device to restart his heart.

Harper’s experience gave him new purpose and since then, he has redoubled his efforts to promote physical and emotional well-being. Through programs like Survivors Have Heart, he’s made it his mission to not only educate people about heart disease, but to bring together survivors, share their stories, provide support for them and their loved ones, and help them stay committed to lasting health.

Harper is now hosting the all-new Biggest Loser on USA Network, which premiered in January 2020. He also appears frequently as a health expert on Today and is a regular co-host on The Rachael Ray Show. He worked with Michelle Obama on her “Let’s Move” campaign and has appeared on dozens of television shows including Dr. Oz, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larry King Live, Oprah, The Tonight Show, Extra, Access Hollywood Live, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Harper has traveled the country speaking to everyone from health care workers to corporations about how to motivate people to change their lives.

