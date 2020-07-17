Patio dining is available at MÁS Tapas y Vino and Ibiza

Here in New Mexico COVID-19 restrictions are slowly picking back up as the state is seeing an uptick in cases. One of those restrictions is putting a stop to dining-in at restaurants. As of now, restaurants must close off their dining area and can only allow customers to eat on the patio at 50% capacity. We spoke with Marc Quinones, Executive Chef at MÁS Tapas y Vino in Hotel Andaluz, to find out what options they have available right now that adheres to the state health guidelines.

Patio dining in MÁS and Ibiza is currently open at 50% capacity. They are open seven days a week, from 7 AM – 8:30 PM, with rooftop seating on Friday and Saturdays from 5 PM to 8:30 PM. Since patio dining is at half capacity, MÁS is highly suggesting to place a reservation. They still offer delivery services through Selflane, Door Dash, and Grub Hub, as well as take out orders.

