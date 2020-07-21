Enjoy some mind-blowing vegetarian offerings from The Acre

Comfort food with the focus on health and bold flavors, that is what’s on the menu at The Acre. The award-winning eatery is serving its meat-free cuisine to bring comforts to your own home. If you have never tried The Acre’s mind-blowing vegetarian offerings, there has never been a better time to do so.

The Acre’s mission is to serve fresh, hearty, home-style meals without meat or processed meat substitutes. They make good old-fashioned comfort food from scratch using seasonal produce and a lot of inspiration.

With the new Public Health Emergency Order prohibiting indoor seating at restaurants and breweries, you can still order The Acre’s delicious food through curbside pick-up, take-out, and delivery through GrubHub. Right now, to better serve the community during these uncertain times, they’re offering 3-course heat and serve family meals with curbside pickup. Each wholesome plant-based family meal serves four and comes with your choice of soup or salad, entree, and daily desert. Please call to place your order and schedule your pick-up time.

