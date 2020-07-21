How Amaran Senior Living is keeping their residents safe during COVID-19

Amaran Senior Living is Albuquerque’s newest choice in senior living and memory care. Following Dr. Montessori’s seven key principles, and a focus on intergenerational programming, Amaran Senior Living aspires to deliver a cross-generational experience that offers an avenue to share a lifetime of experience, skills, knowledge, and wisdom to the next generations. We spoke with Luis Trujillo, Administrator at Amaran Senior Living to find out more about this nationally recognized assisted living community, and how they’re keeping residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designed to Encourage Inter-generational Activities Amaran has been designed with many multi-purpose spaces, both interior and exterior, that have been created to encourage residents and children to engage in mutually meaningful activities together, such as reading, exercise, gardening, cooking, woodworking, crafts and more.

Imagine the opportunities for residents and children to engage in fun, meaningful, and culturally diverse activities like a pottery class, singing, painting, gardening, even drying chile peppers.

Their Welcome Center is now open for tours and reservations and all that they are doing to keep their guests and staff safe from COVID-19 now, and also when the community opens.

