The 26th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament is going virtual this year

For the last 25 years, the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation has been holding its Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament fundraiser. With COVID-19, however, the 26th annual tournament is going to look a lot different. We spoke with Development Manager Melanie Nguyen about what they have done to make this in-person event, virtual this year.

The 26th Annual Virtual Mudd Volleyball Tournament is taking place on August 1st-8th. This event is an opportunity for players to play volleyball with their family and friends for a Muddy good cause – now from the safety of their homes. Players can register online and play in their backyards or local park. Official Mudd Volleyball merchandise is also available for purchase including t-shirts and volleyballs.

How does a virtual volleyball tournament work?

Register for the number of players you would like to participate with, then simply head outside and get volleying! You can register to play one-on-one, two-on-two, or five-on-five. You can play volleyball in your own backyard or at a park. Participating in the virtual tournament is by the honor-system-no ref required! Then post a picture of your family or friends playing and tag them on social, either @cthf.muddvolleyball on Facebook, @nmCTHF on Twitter, or @abqmuddvolleyball on Instagram.

Also, the costume contest is still on! Every year, teams dress up in outrageous costumes while playing in the Mudd and this year is no exception! Dress your teammates or family up in your silliest, muddiest costumes and submit photos to mnguyen@cthf.net. By submitting a photo, you’ll enter to win a free 2nd Row Tent at Mudd 2021.

Registration goes directly to supporting Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and children with physical disabilities and their families across New Mexico. Now more than ever, your participation is key in helping their CTHF families make ends meet during this challenging time.







Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance the lives of Carrie Tingley Hospital patients and children with physical disabilities and their families across New Mexico.

