Albuquerque Neuroscience is starting a new clinical trial for Postpartum Depression

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. For the last 30 years, they have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Right now, they are starting a new clinical trial for women experiencing Postpartum Depression. They study will test a short term medical treatment to see if it is safe and effective for Postpartum Depression.

For more information, you can head to their website or call them at (505) 848-3773.

