Amazing Jumps is helping restaurants with their outdoor patios

If you have been to Balloon Fiesta and have taken the kids to the bouncy houses and bouncy slides, then you know Amazing Jumps. What you may not know is that they are stepping up to help local restaurants in a big way while indoor dining is restricted. We spoke with owner Bobby Aragon about what they are doing to help out.

Amazing Jumps is the premier party entertainment company in the Southwest. They have produced some of the best fun in New Mexico and the surrounding states! Not only do they rent out inflatable jumpers, bounce houses, and water slides, they also rent out tents.

Right now for restaurants, Amazing Jumps is creating patios with their tent rental services. They are offering great long-term renting deals and rates if your restaurant needs a tent to accommodate with the new Emergency Public Health Order. Tents come in different shapes and sizes, whatever you need to create your outdoor patio space. To set up an order, just head to their website or call them at 444-TENT.

