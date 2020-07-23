‘Nila Taanigis’: Hand washing stations for families on the Navajo Nation

Nila’ Taanigis means “Wash Your Hands” in the Navajo language. Their small grassroots organization is collecting supplies to build simple and cost-effective Hand Washing Stations for families on the Navajo Nation that do not have running water. The CDC has sent out recommendations to wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

So far, they have collected enough supplies to build 300 complete hand washing stations and delivered them to families on the Navajo Nation the week of July 6th. Their aim is to continue to build hand washing stations and provide Navajo families with tools to help keep them safe.

Right now, they are working with JustServe.org to hold a community drive to collect items and supplies needed to build more hand washing stations (e.g 5-gallon buckets with lids, hand soap, paper towels). The community drive began on July 22nd and is ongoing.







Like this: Like Loading...