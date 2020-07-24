ReadyToOpen The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is helping more local businesses

It seems like a lifetime since things have been “normal.” However, we are on track in New Mexico when it comes to reopening the economy. So the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce decided to partner up with KRQE Media Group to create the #OpenTogether and #ReadyToOpen initiative. We spoke with Shannon Jacques, the Director of Membership & Events of the ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce, about what this initiative is all about and how it is lending a helping hand to small business owners.

The #ReadyToOpen / #OpenTogether initiative, in partnership with KRQE Media Group was created to help businesses navigate the re-open guidelines set forth by the state during the re-opening phases for each industry.

What are 3 business that are #ReadyToOpen?

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...