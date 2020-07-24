Swing fore a cure with the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter

How does a day at the golf course sound? Well, now you can hit the links and help defeat ALS at the same time. Katie Crouch, Development Coordinator for the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter discussed more on the Swing For a Cure Memorial Golf Tournament and how you can join in on the fun while helping a worthy cause.

The ALS Association (National Office and the New Mexico Chapter) operates under a shared mission: to help people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and to leave no stone unturned in the search for a cure. The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The ALS Association covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease.

They work together to accomplish their mission. The New Mexico Chapter focuses primarily on helping local patients and families live with ALS while the National Office focuses primarily on research and advocacy. The Chapter supports the National Office through revenue sharing and research contributions. The National Office supports the Chapters by providing up-to-date information and materials.

Help defeat ALS by golfing in the 2020 Bud Nielsen Swing Fore A Cure Memorial Golf Tournament from August 10th – August 11th at the Santa Ana Golf Club. Prices start at $175 per player and $700 per foursome. Two meals, swag bag, cart, and green fees are included. Sponsorship opportunities are available

For more information on the tournament, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities, you can call 505.323.6348

