Popejoy Hall discusses show postponements and ‘Step Up for Popejoy’ fundraising

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit our state, performing arts centers have been forced to close their doors, including the iconic Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque. Since they haven’t been able to put on shows for us, they have decided to launch a new fundraising initiative to help with the organizations’ cash flow for the next few months. Director at Popejoy Hall Tom Tkach discussed the “Step Up for Popejoy” campaign and how you can help.

Popejoy Hall has not had a performance in its space since March 8. Several shows that remained in the 2019-2020 season were canceled or postponed. Last week, Popejoy announced that it would have to postpone all performances scheduled for the fall of 2020. While tickets have been sold for those postponed performances, Popejoy cannot realize ticket revenue from any show until it has been performed.

“We have always benefited from a lean but dedicated and loyal staff,” said Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall. “Even while Popejoy is closed during the global pandemic, there is work to be done and ongoing obligations to be met in order to be ready to open with a full slate of shows and a hall ready for its artists and audiences.”

More than 95% of Popejoy’s budget comes from ticket revenue and contributions from the community. The current campaign asks patrons and the community to support the operations of an institution that has provided world-class entertainment to the state for over 50 seasons.

“Since March, this has been an extraordinary time for all New Mexicans,” said Tkach. “We are looking forward to the day when we can once again safely host patrons in our hall, which we will. This is just an intermission.”

To make a contribution to the Step Up for Popejoy campaign, go to their website, or call Maryellen Missik-Tow, Development Director at 505-277-2159.

Also, Popejoy Hall has postponed all fall Popejoy Presents events through December 2020 and rescheduled the performances for new dates in 2021. Some shows will move into the 2021-2022 season. Both the Ovation Series and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico Series performances are affected. Anastasia has been rescheduled for June and Come From Away is now playing July 2021, a shift that was announced previously.

About Popejoy

Popejoy Hall is the premier performing arts center in New Mexico. Seating up to 1,985 patrons, Popejoy is the only venue in the state to be able to host the largest Broadway touring shows. Popejoy also welcomes innovative theater companies, musical soloists, artists of international caliber, world-renowned ballet and modern dance companies, and noted speakers.

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 45 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, and HAMILTON. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, and To Kill A Mockingbird.

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 14-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

Like this: Like Loading...