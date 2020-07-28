The PC Place is helping students go back to school while distance learning

Summer vacation has almost come and gone and as we turn the page and get the fall school semester going, we are also continuing to work our way through coronavirus pandemic. There are some changes students will be seeing with distance learning at the forefront. Stephen Armijo, Owner & President of the PC Place discussed how they can help when it comes to getting your tech needs met.

On July 23, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that all New Mexico Public Schools will begin the 2020-2021 school year in the distance learning mode until September 8. That means that students will be relying heavily on computers and technology for their education. The PC Place wants to help you and right now they are offering a 10% discount for all students and teachers going back to school from now to September 30th.

Right now The PC Place is open with masks required upon entry. People must also practice social distancing and right now there’s a limit of 4 customers at a time in the store.

Like this: Like Loading...