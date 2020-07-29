Magician Jordan Jonas is still making magic work virtually

Among the gig economy workers greatly affected by the pandemic are magicians. How do you continue doing close-up magic when getting close up is impossible? Magician extraordinaire Jordan Jonas discussed this while also giving a taste of some virtual acts-of-strange.

Jordan Jonas is a local magician and mentalist and professional “weirdo.” His work has been seen throughout the Duke City, and now during COVID-19, he’s taken his work online in virtual magic sessions, available through Zoom, Skype, and other platforms. You can reach him by email at jordanjonas13@hotmail.com, or through Facebook and Instagram.

